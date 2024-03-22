Poll issues: Parking woes take centre stage in national capital

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 21
As Delhi prepares for the Lok Sabha elections, unauthorised parking and shortage of parking space have become critical issues in the national capital. A growing population has aggravated the problem.
“These days, every member of a family has a vehicle, leading to a shortage of parking spots,” said Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of Opposition, Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
Delhi, home to approximately 34 million people and an expansive road network covering around 18,460 km, faces a staggering parking challenge. According to the data, Delhi had 79.18 lakh vehicles in 2023, surpassing the combined numbers of Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. On an average, 548 vehicles are registered daily, worsening the issue of parking space shortage.
“At a time when people are already frustrated with limited parking space, unauthorised parking has emerged as a big issue,” said Sejal a local resident.
Adding to frustration, public areas around local markets are turning into paid parking zones, further burdening residents. “People visit a market around 4 to 5 times a day and they have to pay for parking. It is a big issue,” said Neeta, a resident of Suraj Mal Vihar.
Frequent altercations are reported as drivers with limited space try to park their vehicles in public areas, causing disruptions to pedestrians and traffic. “There are many unplanned areas in the national capital, and these days, a lot of families having multiple vehicles do not get enough parking space,” said Raja Iqbal Singh.
Besides residential areas, other places also face the parking problem, affecting local businesses. Shopkeepers lamented as vehicles parked in front of shops impede shoppers’ access, leading to a decline in the business.
“Vehicles are often parked on the already narrow roads in the area, making it challenging to walk,” said Priya, a resident of Laxmi Nagar. “There have been instances when I couldn’t even exit the lane due to multiple vehicles blocking the way,” she added.
Email address issued for complaints
To address the issue of unauthorised parking, Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced the launch of a dedicated email address, [email protected], during a press conference on Wednesday, encouraging the public to report the issue to the authorities. The initiative underscores the importance of community involvement in combating the problem.
