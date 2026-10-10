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Home / Delhi / Pollution board cracks down on dust violations at govt sites

Pollution board cracks down on dust violations at govt sites

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:23 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued show-cause notices to agencies linked to Delhi Jal Board (DJB), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Delhi Metro and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) projects after inspections found deficiencies in dust control measures on Friday.

The inspections were conducted as part of efforts to curb pollution ahead of winter. Proposed action against violators includes stopping construction work, disconnecting electricity supply and imposing environmental compensation, depending on the nature and severity of violations.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said all government and private agencies must comply with pollution control norms, adding that no project would be exempt from action because of its size or government affiliation.

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The DPCC found deficiencies at DJB sewer line laying work in Patparganj Industrial Area and along a 17.2-km NHAI corridor on NH-9/Rohtak Road between Punjabi Bagh and Tikri Kalan, particularly near Mundka Metro Station and the Mundka Industrial Area.

Inspections also covered Delhi Metro/Central Vista project sites near Gate No. 3 of Central Secretariat Metro Station, close to Krishi Bhawan, and NBCC’s General Pool Residential Accommodation projects in Sarojini Nagar and Netaji Nagar.

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Gupta said the objective was not to disrupt construction but to ensure development went hand in hand with environmental protection. Compliant projects would be allowed to continue, while violations would invite action irrespective of the agency involved.

The government is implementing its Winter Pollution Action Plan, which covers vehicular emissions, road and construction dust, industrial pollution, waste burning, traffic congestion and identified pollution hotspots.

The ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ initiative has been operational in mission mode since October 1 to curb vehicular emissions. Technology-based monitoring has also been strengthened through the Integrated Command and Control Centre to link real-time pollution data with on-ground action.

Construction agencies have been directed to cover building materials and debris, undertake water sprinkling, operate anti-smog guns wherever required, install barriers to contain dust and register on the dust monitoring portal. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the DPCC was conducting regular field inspections and holding agencies accountable. Government projects would face the same action as private ones if found violating pollution control norms, he added.

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