Pollution crisis: SC asks Delhi Govt to file affidavit

Amid allegations of water sprinkling around pollution monitoring stations to ‘manage’ Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in Delhi, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi Government to file an affidavit detailing the nature of equipment used and their efficiency in measuring the AQI in the national capital.

“Let the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) file an affidavit explaining the nature of equipment being used and their efficiency to gauge AQI monitors. Please bring it the day after tomorrow,” a Bench led by CJI BR Gavai said, posting the matter for hearing on November 19.

The order came after amicus curiae Aparajita Singh drew the court’s attention to news reports about water sprinkling around pollution monitoring stations. “There are videos and newspaper reports. Sprinkling is happening around AQI monitors,” Singh submitted.

However, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre contested Singh’s claims, saying “This sprinkling of water is happening across the city...Political parties are spreading such videos.”

“I saw the sprinkling around the Supreme Court too,” the CJI said.

Senior counsel Gopal Sankarnarayanan suggested that all activities prohibited from GRAP-I onwards should be prohibited for the entire year. The Bench, however, didn’t agree to his suggestion.

GRAP is a framework designed to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR through a tiered system of measures based on the severity of air quality according to the Air Quality Index (AQI).