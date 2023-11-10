 Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Delhi postpones implementation of odd-even car rationing scheme

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to heavy smog in New Delhi. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, November 10

The Supreme Court on Friday made it clear that the decision on introducing the odd-even car rationing scheme in the National Capital has to be taken by the City government and pulled it up for shifting the burden onto the court.

After the day’s proceedings in the apex court, which is hearing a matter on the worsening air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the Delhi Government has postponed the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme as there has been a notable improvement in the air quality due to rain.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai said the government will review the air quality situation after Diwali and a call on the odd-even scheme may be taken if there’s a sharp increase in pollution levels.

The Delhi Government had earlier announced it will implement the odd-even scheme a day after Diwali from November 13 to 20, when air pollution is likely to peak.

During the hearing in the top court on Friday, a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said the court had nothing to do with the odd-even scheme and it had never said that it should also apply to taxis entering Delhi from the adjoining states.

While hearing the matter on November 7, the apex court had questioned the effectiveness of the scheme following which the city’s environment minister had said it will be implemented only after the top court has heard the matter on Friday and issued an order.

The top court is seized of a plea filed in 1985 by environmentalist M C Mehta on air pollution. Several issues concerning pollution have arisen during the hearing of the matter.

On Friday, the apex court said it had flagged the odd-even issue at the last hearing after an advocate, assisting it as an amicus curiae, said the odd-even plan does not actually help reduce air pollution.

The counsel representing the Delhi government said taxis from adjoining states were required to be allowed into Delhi as commuting will become a major problem otherwise. Lakhs of people working in Delhi live in cities like Noida and Gurugram in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

“I am agreeing with you. We never said that. Don’t try to non-perform and shift the burden onto the court. This is what is happening,” Justice Kaul observed.

“All we flagged was an issue that the amicus was saying that really this odd-even does not help. It has not proved to help. But you say now, we will implement odd-even and also implement odd-even on taxis. Did we ask you to implement odd-even on taxis? We did not ask you to implement it,” the bench said.

The counsel argued that the odd-even plan may not have very large mitigating effect on pollution, but even if it has a small impact, it will count.

The lawyer said one of the major causes of pollution, as observed in studies, was traffic congestion on roads and odd-even helps decongest them.

“What you have to do, you have to do. We are not here to tell you what to do,” the bench told the lawyer.

“You have to take a call tomorrow, you will say we told you to continue, not to continue and therefore, the pollution is because the Supreme Court has passed an order,” it said.

The Delhi government’s counsel said the state was in a fire-fighting mode and the situation was really bad.

“On the lighter side, what the population has to do is to pray only,” Justice Kaul said, adding, sometimes winds and rains come and that helps. He was referring to intermittent rain in Delhi and its satellite cities which brought down air pollution levels today.

The bench said it had raised the issue of taxis coming into Delhi as it affects the whole area.

“The next thing you read is, they are saying we will make odd-even into that also,” the bench said.

“I don’t know what the state government’s view is and then they say we will wait for the Supreme Court order. What does the Supreme Court order have to do with this?” Justice Kaul said.

The Delhi government’s counsel told the court a large number of older diesel vehicles have been banned due to rising air pollution. The counsel said studies showed the PM (Particulate Matter) 2.5 level got lowered by 13 per cent on an average when the odd-even scheme was in force.

“What the amicus said, we have flagged. What you have to do, you do. Don’t tell us what you should do. But we are only flagging it that this is the minimal impact of it. You want to do, do whatever you want to do,” the bench said.

It said since the odd-even scheme does not apply to two-wheelers, people owning cars may need to have a two-wheeler as well.

Introduced in 2016, the odd-even car rationing scheme permits cars to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates. The enforcement, if done, would mark the fourth time that the Delhi government will implement this scheme to tackle pollution caused by vehicles.

According to a 2018 study conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute, vehicular emissions contribute roughly 40 per cent to the PM 2.5 pollution in the capital.

#Environment #Pollution #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab Punjab Govt vs Governor

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

2
Himachal

Rs 210-cr forex trading scam unearthed in Mandi, 2 held

3
Diaspora

Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun's videos surface online

4
Punjab

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

5
World

Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight after selling rare fish

6
Diaspora

Sikh-American Jag Bains creates history with 'Big Brother' win

7
Delhi

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

8
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

9
J & K

BSF man killed at IB once saved dozens of his colleagues along LoC

10
World Cup 2023

Bye-bye Pakistan, writes Virender Sehwag, gets slapped back over 'brand ambassador of gutka company'

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab Governor for not giving assent to bills passed by Assembly, says you are playing by fire

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

Three-judge Bench, however, makes it clear that Governor is ...

‘2+2’ dialogue: India apprises US of its concerns on activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada

‘2+2’ dialogue: India apprises US of its concerns on activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra says US side understood New D...

Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we’ll summon Chief Secretaries: SC tells Punjab, other states

Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we’ll summon Chief Secretaries, Supreme Court tells Punjab, other states

A Bench led by Justice SK Kaul suggests ‘carrot-and-stick’ p...

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Delhi postpones implementation of odd-even car rationing sch...

Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

Shimla meteorological station has issued yellow warning of l...


Cities

View All

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

Security upped in Amritsar ahead of Diwali

Health Dept team destroys 50-kg substandard sweets

SGPC's drive for 'Bandi Singhs' yields no result

Civic body contractual staff seek 4-month salary in Tarn Taran

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

Chandigarh: To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

800 cops on toes in Chandigarh to ensure safe Diwali

No relief yet, Chandigarh's air quality remains 'poor'

20 temporary licences for cracker stalls in Panchkula district

Withdraw probe handed over to persons engaged on contract basis: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Delhi govt defers implementation of odd-even scheme

Delhi govt defers implementation of odd-even scheme

Centre asks Delhi, 4 northern states to ramp up healthcare preparations to deal with pollution-triggered patient rush

Delhi CM Kejriwal seeks probe report from Vigilance Minister on complaint against Chief Secretary

ED attaches Rs 24.95 crore worth properties of Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Kant Munjal

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

Jalandhar: Living in tents, Diwali brings no cheer to flood-hit Dhakka Basti residents

Man held with 50 gm of heroin, 10K drug money

Health team finds bathroom in kitchen of famous sweet shop, issues challan to owner

2 tractor-trailers seized from illegal mining site

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

10-yr-old dies of dengue

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

Rajasthan youth booked for raping 14-year-old

Youth killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

Not penalty, but policy change need of hour to check farm fires in Punjab, say agriculture experts

'Drop' in farm fires in Punjab, but air quality worsens at several places

Exhibition held under Clean India Mission-2

Youth Red Cross Society holds lecture on drug abuse awareness