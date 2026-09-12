Pollution panel to get Rs 112-crore headquarters in Rohini

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will get a permanent headquarters in Rohini Sector 25, with a 12-storey modern office building planned at an estimated cost of Rs 112 crore.

The proposed building, which will replace the committee’s existing rented office premises, will also have two basement levels. The project is aimed at bringing DPCC officials and various departments under one roof and providing the city’s pollution watchdog with permanent infrastructure.

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A tender has already been floated for construction of the headquarters. Work is expected to begin after the construction agency is selected, with the project targeted for completion in about two years.

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The building will include workspaces for officials and staff, besides other essential facilities. The two basement levels will provide space for parking and other requirements.

The DPCC plays a key role in monitoring and controlling air and water pollution in the national capital. The committee has, however, long operated from rented premises.

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The new headquarters is expected to provide the DPCC with a long-term institutional base, reduce its dependence on rented office space and strengthen the infrastructure required for its pollution-control responsibilities.