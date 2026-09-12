DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Pollution panel to get Rs 112-crore headquarters in Rohini

Pollution panel to get Rs 112-crore headquarters in Rohini

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:24 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A tender has already been floated for construction of the headquarters.
Advertisement

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will get a permanent headquarters in Rohini Sector 25, with a 12-storey modern office building planned at an estimated cost of Rs 112 crore.

The proposed building, which will replace the committee’s existing rented office premises, will also have two basement levels. The project is aimed at bringing DPCC officials and various departments under one roof and providing the city’s pollution watchdog with permanent infrastructure.

Advertisement

A tender has already been floated for construction of the headquarters. Work is expected to begin after the construction agency is selected, with the project targeted for completion in about two years.

Advertisement

The building will include workspaces for officials and staff, besides other essential facilities. The two basement levels will provide space for parking and other requirements.

The DPCC plays a key role in monitoring and controlling air and water pollution in the national capital. The committee has, however, long operated from rented premises.

Advertisement

The new headquarters is expected to provide the DPCC with a long-term institutional base, reduce its dependence on rented office space and strengthen the infrastructure required for its pollution-control responsibilities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts