Pollution-related illnesses: Government hospitals to open dedicated chest clinics

In a move to strengthen healthcare facilities during the pollution season, the Delhi government has directed all its government-run hospitals to establish dedicated chest clinics for patients suffering from air pollution-related illnesses.

According to an order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on November 6, hospitals have been asked to establish and operationalise the clinics within seven days. The facilities will function daily from September to February every year, covering the period when air pollution typically worsens in the Capital.

The initiative is aimed at providing targeted screening, diagnosis and treatment for patients with respiratory and cardio-pulmonary ailments aggravated by exposure to polluted air. It is expected to benefit patients visiting government hospitals across Delhi, including those in East Delhi and Shahdara.

Under the directions, hospitals will have to ensure the availability of medical staff, equipment and medicines for the clinics, besides establishing appropriate diagnostic and reporting mechanisms. Each hospital will also have to designate a nodal officer to oversee their functioning.

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The hospitals have further been directed to submit details of the clinic’s location, timings, staff deployment and nodal officer to the State Programme Officer under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH).

The order also requires hospitals to submit daily facility-level reports to the district nodal officer by 5 pm.

The move follows the National Centre for Disease Control’s guidelines for dedicated chest clinics to improve the screening, management and monitoring of illnesses linked to air pollution. Children, older people and patients with pre-existing respiratory conditions are among those particularly vulnerable to its effects.