Portal to help update property data

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 23

Allottees of sectors will now not have to make rounds of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) office as the Plot Property Management (PPM) portal has started to work to resolve the problems of residents. Allottees will get a ticket receipt on the portal with a QR code. They can know about the status of their complaints by scanning the code and can easily modify the data.

According to an official of the HSVP, the allottees can raise amendment to their property database. A ticket receipt will then be issued to the allottee. After a week, the allottee will be able to know the status of their complaints by scanning the code given on the receipt. Information will also be issued to the allottee on the completion of the amendment process.

With this, the allottees will save time and get the details of quick action.

Usually, the plot owner of any sector has to visit the HSVP office several times for name modification, registration of mobile number, information related to the outstanding on the plot. With the launch of the portal, the problem will be resolved.