Portion of under-construction hotel collapses in Paharganj, 8 injured

Barely a week after four people were killed in a building collapse in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazar, another structural failure in the Capital left eight people injured on Sunday evening, once again highlighting the risks posed by unsafe construction practices and raising questions over the monitoring of buildings under construction.

The incident took place around 4.40 pm at property numbers 3992-3993 in Kasheruwalan, Sangatrashan, opposite Government Girls Senior Secondary School. According to the police, construction work was underway at the building, and the roof slab (lanter) of the second floor was being laid when a portion of the structure collapsed.

The injured persons were identified as Sheikh Saddam (37), Sheikh Raja (20), Mohd Suhail (50), Sanjud Khan (40), Gautam Yadav (28), Varun Yadav (36), Raja (36) and Mantsu (40). They were rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital.

Preliminary information suggested that some of the injured had sustained fractures, while others suffered minor injuries. They were under medical observation, the police said.

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Police personnel reached the spot soon after receiving a PCR call and initiated rescue measures. The Delhi Fire Services also dispatched a team, comprising two water tenders and an incident response team, to the site.

During a preliminary inspection, the supporting columns of the building were found to be wet, while the structure appeared to have tilted, the police said. Further legal action is being taken, and the circumstances leading to the collapse are being examined.

The incident adds to a worrying series of building collapses reported across the Capital in recent weeks.

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On November 6, two people were killed and two others injured after an under-construction three-storey building collapsed in Gali Sheesh Mahal in Chawri Bazar.

Four people died in a shoe factory fire in Mangolpuri on October 30, while two persons were killed when a building collapsed at Milan Garden in Harsh Vihar on October 25.