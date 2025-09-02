DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Posing as telecom officer, Ludhiana man held for fraud

Posing as telecom officer, Ludhiana man held for fraud

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:23 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The arrested accused in the custody of Gurugram cyber police.
Advertisement

The Gurugram police have arrested a 22-year-old man in Ludhiana in a cyber fraud case.

Advertisement

The accused, Shiva, who went to Laos in March, would dupe Indians by posing as a fake officer of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), CBI and the police. The police have seized a passport and a mobile phone from his possession and are investigating the fraud network.

A local had filed a complaint on May 15, stating that he had received a call, wherein the caller introduced himself as an employee of the TRAI and said that his number was being used for illegal activities. He claimed that a case had been registered against him at the Colaba Police Station in Mumbai. Later, he made him talk to a fake police official.

Advertisement

“The fake police official mentioned my name in a money laundering case and said that a warrant had been issued. Then, he digitally arrested me. I transferred money as per the direction of the fake police official,” the complainant told the police.

An FIR was registered and a cybercrime team of the West police station arrested the accused in Ludhiana on August 27. He was taken on an eight-day police remand after being produced in a city court. The accused was identified as Shiva, alias Harsh, a native of new Vijay Nagar, Ludhiana in Punjab.

Advertisement

The accused revealed that out of the amount defrauded in the case, Rs 50,000 was transferred to the account of his brother who was arrested earlier.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts