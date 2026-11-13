Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Post of Joint Labour Commissioner: Delhi changes 42-yr-old recruitment rules

Post of Joint Labour Commissioner: Delhi changes 42-yr-old recruitment rules

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:05 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Delhi Government has replaced the 42-year-old recruitment rules governing the post of Joint Labour Commissioner, providing for 85 per cent of the vacancies to be filled through promotion and the remaining 15 per cent through deputation.

The new Joint Labour Commissioner Recruitment Rules, 2026, notified by the Labour Department on October 13 and published in the Delhi Gazette on November 5, supersede the previous rules notified on July 13, 1984.

According to the revised framework, the department has 14 Joint Labour Commissioner posts, subject to variation depending on workload.

The posts have been classified as Group A, gazetted and non-ministerial, carrying Pay Level 11, with a salary range of Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700.

Advertisement

Under the new arrangement, 85 per cent of vacancies will be filled through promotion. If suitable officers are not available for promotion, these vacancies can be filled through deputation, including short-term contract. The remaining 15 per cent will be filled through deputation, including short-term contract.

For promotion, the rules prescribe Deputy Labour Commissioners in Pay Level 10 with five years of regular service as the eligible feeder category. Junior officers who have completed the qualifying service will also be considered for promotion, even if their seniors have not completed the required period.

The rules classify the post as a selection post and do not provide for a probation period.

Advertisement

For deputation, eligible officers can be drawn from Central or state governments, Union Territories, autonomous and statutory organisations, public sector undertakings, universities and recognised research institutions, subject to the prescribed service, educational and experience requirements.

The revision brings the recruitment framework in line with the department’s present administrative structure and formally defines the promotion and deputation channels for the senior labour post.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts