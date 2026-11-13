Post of Joint Labour Commissioner: Delhi changes 42-yr-old recruitment rules

The Delhi Government has replaced the 42-year-old recruitment rules governing the post of Joint Labour Commissioner, providing for 85 per cent of the vacancies to be filled through promotion and the remaining 15 per cent through deputation.

The new Joint Labour Commissioner Recruitment Rules, 2026, notified by the Labour Department on October 13 and published in the Delhi Gazette on November 5, supersede the previous rules notified on July 13, 1984.

According to the revised framework, the department has 14 Joint Labour Commissioner posts, subject to variation depending on workload.

The posts have been classified as Group A, gazetted and non-ministerial, carrying Pay Level 11, with a salary range of Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700.

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Under the new arrangement, 85 per cent of vacancies will be filled through promotion. If suitable officers are not available for promotion, these vacancies can be filled through deputation, including short-term contract. The remaining 15 per cent will be filled through deputation, including short-term contract.

For promotion, the rules prescribe Deputy Labour Commissioners in Pay Level 10 with five years of regular service as the eligible feeder category. Junior officers who have completed the qualifying service will also be considered for promotion, even if their seniors have not completed the required period.

The rules classify the post as a selection post and do not provide for a probation period.

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For deputation, eligible officers can be drawn from Central or state governments, Union Territories, autonomous and statutory organisations, public sector undertakings, universities and recognised research institutions, subject to the prescribed service, educational and experience requirements.

The revision brings the recruitment framework in line with the department’s present administrative structure and formally defines the promotion and deputation channels for the senior labour post.