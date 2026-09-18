Post Satya Niketan, over 50 PGs near DU North Campus served notices

Days after the collapse of a building in Satya Niketan, the Delhi Police have served notices on more than 50 paying guest (PG) accommodations in and around Delhi University’s North Campus, seeking details of their licences, occupancy and safety arrangements.

The PGs in areas such as Kamla Nagar, Malka Ganj and Bungalow Road have been asked to produce operational and safety records as part of a verification exercise.

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According to a notice issued by the Station House Officer of the Roop Nagar police station and accessed by The Tribune, operators have been directed to submit ownership, lease or occupancy documents and permissions for running the premises as PG or student accommodation. They have also been asked to provide applicable licences NOCs and approvals issued by the MCD, DDA, Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Police.

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The operators have been asked to furnish sanctioned building plans, occupancy or completion certificates and structural safety or stability certificates, wherever applicable. Details and supporting documents for any additional floors, basements, mezzanines, rooms or terraces being used for accommodation have also been sought.

The notices further seek details of fire-safety arrangements, including fire-safety certificates, firefighting equipment, emergency exits, staircases and escape routes.

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The police have also sought the total number of occupants, floor and room-wise occupancy details, resident registers and records of police or tenant verification. Operators have been directed to disclose any portion being used beyond its sanctioned or permitted capacity.

The police have warned that overcrowding, unauthorised construction, absence of mandatory licences or fire and structural safety violations could invite action under the law. Cases falling under the jurisdiction of other statutory authorities may also be referred to them for appropriate action.

Meanwhile, an MCD safety survey of 2,453 PG buildings across Delhi has flagged four as visually dangerous, with 89 people residing in them. Another 85 buildings have been identified as potentially vulnerable because of possible weaknesses in their load-bearing or framed structures.

The survey also found 121 buildings requiring repairs, including 30 categorised as requiring major repairs and immediate attention. Civil Lines and the South Zone have emerged as key areas of concern.