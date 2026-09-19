Post Satya Niketan, safe stay tops Delhi varsity students’ demand in South Campus

The familiar election-day scene - students queuing outside polling centres, campaigners making last-minute appeals and groups of supporters raising slogans - unfolded across South Campus on Friday. But at several institutions, including Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College, Sri Venkateswara, Motilal Nehru College and Lady Shri Ram College, one demand repeatedly surfaced among students - safe and affordable accommodation.

Days after the Satya Niketan hostel collapse claimed seven lives, including five DU students, the tragedy remained fresh in conversations as students arrived to cast their votes. For many, particularly those from outside Delhi and dependent on PGs or rented accommodation, housing had emerged as a basic need rather than merely an election promise.

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“Accommodation is our basic need. We come here to study, but finding a safe and affordable place to stay is itself a major challenge. The university needs to increase hostel facilities so that students are not forced to depend entirely on private PGs,” said a student at ARSD.

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At Sri Venkateswara College, students living in or around South Campus said the Satya Niketan incident had heightened concerns about the safety of private accommodation.

“After the incident in my neighbourhood, we are not feeling safe in PGs. Earlier, we mainly checked the rent and distance from the college. Now, we are also worried about the condition of the building and whether basic safety measures are in place,” said a student living in a PG.

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For students who cannot secure a hostel seat, however, moving to another accommodation is not always an easy option. High rents and limited affordable alternatives often leave students dependent on private housing close to their colleges.

“Hostel accommodation should be a priority because not every student can afford an expensive PG. If the university cannot provide enough hostel seats, there should at least be proper monitoring of private accommodation where students are staying,” said a Motilal Nehru College student.

At LSR, students said the role of elected representatives should extend beyond raising the issue during the election campaign.

“Student leaders should step ahead and take responsibility for engaging with the authorities. They should meet university officials and the government and keep following up on hostel facilities, PG safety and affordable accommodation. Their responsibility should not end after the election,” said a student.

The concern cut across conversations at colleges, with students saying the Satya Niketan tragedy had made accommodation a more immediate election issue. For students living away from their families, a safe place to stay is closely linked to their ability to continue their education in Delhi.