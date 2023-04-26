Postman among 6 held for duping people through ponzi schemes

PTI

New Delhi, April 25

Six men, including a postman, were arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of ensuring high returns on investments and getting back their money stuck in lapsed insurance policies, the police said on Tuesday.

The gang was operating from Begusarai in Bihar and a financial analysis shows that transactions of over Rs 40 crore were done through 35 bank accounts and more than 100 people have been duped, a senior police officer said.

Investigation was initiated following a complaint from a man that some unknown people cheated him of Rs 2.8 crore in the last seven to eight years on the promise of getting back his money stuck in an insurance policy, police said.

Later, the police found that two more people had been cheated of Rs 1 crore by the gang, the officer said and added that the it was operating since 2018.

They also used to promise high returns on investments and collect initial amounts from people, the officer said Birender Kumar Das (33), Raushan Kumar (38), Dinesh Kumar (44), Bablu Malakar (51), Pawan Kumar (33) and Mithilesh Kumar (26), all residents of Begusarai, have been arrested, police said. Das was employed with the postal department in the Bihar town.