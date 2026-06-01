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Home / Delhi / Power demand hits month’s high as Delhi bakes at 42.4°C

Power demand hits month’s high as Delhi bakes at 42.4°C

Met Department issues orange alert for Thursday

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:35 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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A woman tries to save herself from the sun using a dupatta on a hot summer day in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Delhi continued to reel under intense heat on Wednesday despite forecast of thunderstorms and rain. Amid scorching heat, the city also recorded its highest power demand for this month at 8,434 MW today.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded the maximum temperature of 42.4°C at Safdarjung, 2.5 degrees above normal, while minimum temperature settled at 29.1°C. Palam and Ridge stations registered a maximum of 43.6°C each, while Ayanagar recorded 43°C. The persistent heat pushed electricity consumption sharply upwards, with Delhi’s peak power demand touching 8,434 MW at 3:33 pm on Wednesday.

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The IMD issued an orange alert for Thursday, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of 40-50 kmph and light rainfall during the evening. Wind speeds may further increase to 50-60 kmph during the night, with the possibility of a thundersquall.

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For Friday, the Weather Department has issued a yellow alert and predicted light rainfall and thunderstorms through the day, along with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

The IMD said there is unlikely to be any significant change in maximum temperature over the next 24 hours, but a fall of 6-7 degrees Celsius is expected by June 12. Minimum temperature is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees over the next day before declining by 4-5 degrees till June 13.

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