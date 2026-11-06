Power outages across Delhi today

Residents across several parts of Delhi will have to plan around scheduled power cuts on Friday as BSES distribution companies carry out maintenance and network improvement work across their distribution areas.

The shutdown schedules issued by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) cover residential and commercial areas across east, south, west and south-west Delhi. The outages will take place at different times, with some localities facing power cuts lasting up to six hours.

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Under the BYPL’s schedule, Mayur Vihar Phases I and II, including Mayur Place, will face a power cut from 10.10 am to 1.10 pm. In the Daryaganj division, Valmiki Basti, Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Ajmeri Gate and adjoining residential areas are scheduled to face interruptions between 10.15 am and 1.15 pm.

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Parts of East Patel Nagar, including blocks 37, 38, 42, 43, 45, 46, 47 and 49, along with Prasad Nagar and Rajendra Place, will remain without power from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

In the Karawal Nagar division, Seva Dham, Mandoli, Johripur, Gokulpuri, Sadatpur, west Karawal Nagar and parts of Sonia Vihar Extension will face outages between 11 am and 2 pm.

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The BRPL schedule covers a wider stretch of south and west Delhi. Parts of Rajouri Garden, Janakpuri, Hari Nagar, Tihar Jail and Mayapuri will face power interruptions at different times between 10 am and 4 pm.

In the Palam and Dwarka areas, including Dashrathpuri, Sadh Nagar, Palam Colony, Mahavir Enclave and Sector 9, power supply will be disrupted between 11 am and 2 pm. Najafgarh, Jaffarpur and adjoining villages will also face scheduled interruptions between 10 am and 2 pm.

Further south, parts of Deoli, Sangam Vihar, Dakshinpuri, Pul Prahladpur and Sainik Farms will face outages between 11 am and 2 pm. Chhatarpur, Jaunapur, Mandi village and Fatehpur Beri are also among the areas covered by the schedule.

The maintenance work includes transformer servicing and replacement, repairs to 11 kV feeders, low-tension circuit work and maintenance of ring main units (RMUs). The exercises are aimed at improving the reliability and efficiency of the electricity distribution network.