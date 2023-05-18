'Power to L-G to pick aldermen will mean destabilising MCD'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

Amid raging controversy over nomination of 10 aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said giving such power to the Lt Governor would mean he could destabilise the elected civic body as they would get appointed to the standing committees and have voting power.

A three-judge Bench led by the Chief Justice of India wondered if these nominations were of so much concern to the Centre. The MCD has 250 elected and 10 members nominated by the L-G. Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain contended that nominated aldermen didn’t have much power.