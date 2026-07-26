Pradhan’s resignation a victory of democracy: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, describing it as a “victory of democracy” and the result of sustained protests by students and young people demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the examination system.

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Addressing the media, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the country’s youth, saying their struggle had finally compelled the government to act. He said the resignation reflected the strength of democratic movements and showed that governments must eventually respond to public demands.

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Kejriwal alleged that public confidence in democratic institutions had weakened because governments had become unresponsive to citizens’ concerns. He said the latest development should serve as a reminder that elected governments are accountable to the people. Expressing hope that the Centre would now undertake comprehensive reforms in the examination system, he said measures should be taken to prevent future paper leaks and ensure that students are not driven to extreme distress.

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Launching a broader attack on the BJP-led Centre, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed the resignation was only the second instance in the past 12 years when the Narendra Modi government has been forced to concede to a public movement, the first being the farmers’ agitation.

Singh also welcomed the reported removal of several National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, calling it a major victory for students. Referring to the nationwide protests, he said activists, including Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijeet Dipke, along with thousands of students across the country, had kept the movement alive over the past several weeks.

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Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and ex-Education Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the government had initially responded to demonstrations with police action but was eventually forced to act due to sustained public pressure. Sisodia said the movement should become the foundation for wider reforms in India’s education system and the fight against examination malpractices.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai termed the resignation a victory for students, youth and democracy. He alleged that despite prolonged protests, police action and the detention of activists, the Centre had refused to engage until the movement expanded nationwide.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the resignation had shattered the perception that senior ministers in the BJP government were politically untouchable. He claimed that despite being labelled anti-national and facing various allegations, the protesting students remained united and ultimately succeeded in forcing the government to act.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi also congratulated the student community, saying the resignation demonstrated the power of young people to hold governments accountable through democratic means.

Other AAP leaders, including MCD Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar, also praised the student movement.

NSUI takes out victory march

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday organised a victory march from its national headquarters to Jantar Mantar following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The march, led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, was held to celebrate what the student organisation described as a major victory for the student movement. However, the organisation made it clear that it would continue its campaign until its remaining demands are addressed.

Addressing the gathering, Jakhar said the resignation was the result of sustained student protests and asserted that the movement would continue until justice was delivered to students.

“The very government that was not ready to step back even an inch has been brought to its knees by the students of this country. This movement will continue until justice is delivered to every student,” said Jakhar.