Prakash Raj visits CJP protest site; Wangchuk distances himself from Gandhi comparisons

Actor Prakash Raj joined the protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Saturday, expressing solidarity as the agitation entered its 22nd day.

Advertisement

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on the 14th day of his indefinite hunger strike, said that he is “just an ordinary citizen,” not a “modern Gandhi” or a hero.

Advertisement

Former Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac and CPI(M) leader and Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly Jitendra Chaudhury also visited the protest site and expressed support for the agitation over alleged examination irregularities, according to the CJP.

Advertisement

According to a health update shared by the outfit, Wangchuk’s blood pressure was recorded at 109/72 mm Hg while lying down and 106/74 mm Hg in the sitting position. His heart rate was 81 beats per minute, blood glucose level 78 mg/dL and weight 58.45 kg, taking his total weight loss since the start of the hunger strike to about 7.5 kg.

The bulletin said his hydration was fair and that he remained mentally alert.

Advertisement

In a video posted on X on Friday night, Wangchuk said he was feeling less energetic than the previous day but remained committed to the agitation.

“Today, on the 13th day of my fast, I am not feeling as energetic as I was yesterday. I am feeling a little tired. It happens—some days are better, and some are not,” he said.

Thanking people for supporting the movement on social media, Wangchuk said two kinds of comments left him disappointed.

“Many people call me the Gandhi of the 21st century or a modern Gandhi. Others call me a hero. These comments make me uncomfortable. I am neither Gandhi nor a hero. I am just an ordinary citizen who has tried to fulfil his responsibilities,” he said.

He urged people to stop looking for heroes and instead take responsibility as citizens. “Please don’t look for a hero in someone else. Be the hero of your own life. Fulfil your responsibilities as a citizen,” he said.

Referring to the student suicides that the CJP has linked to alleged examination irregularities, Wangchuk urged people to participate in the movement instead of remaining passive.

“If one of those students had been your sister or daughter, you would have joined us. But don’t wait for that. If you can’t come here every day, join us at least for one day at Jantar Mantar. If you can’t come to Delhi, observe a fast wherever you are and share your message,” he said.

He also reiterated his appeal for people to join the proposed march to Parliament on July 20 to urge MPs to take up the issues raised by the protesters.

“Like us, you don’t have to remain hungry for 24 days. Come after having your meal. But take responsibility as citizens and join us on July 20,” he said.

According to the CJP, Prakash Raj, Isaac and Chaudhury interacted with the protesters and expressed concern over repeated examination irregularities and the uncertainty faced by students. The outfit said they backed the demand for a transparent, fair and credible examination system, expressed solidarity with Wangchuk’s hunger strike and announced that they would join the proposed march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on July 20.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA), which is holding a parallel indefinite hunger strike at the protest site, said the health of its hunger strikers—Neha, Aameen, Deepak and Manish—had deteriorated further, with falling blood glucose levels and continued weight loss.

Earlier, Wangchuk had said his hunger had “stabilised” after the initial days of the fast and asserted that any attempt to remove him from the protest site would violate his constitutional right to hold a peaceful protest.

“I am here willingly, and there is no threat to my life. If they remove me, it will be a violation of our rights,” he had said, adding that he was continuing the fast in support of students seeking accountability over alleged examination irregularities and for an early resolution of issues concerning Ladakh.

The CJP has been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities. The outfit has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

The CJP protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.