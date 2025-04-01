Prayers, feasts & bonhomie mark Eid celebrations

The national capital was alive with a festive spirit as Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and togetherness.

The streets of Jama Masjid were adorned with decorations, and the air was filled with the delicious aroma of biryanis, kebabs and sweet treats such as sevai, kheer and sheer khurma, signalling the arrival of this joyous occasion.

The day began with congregational prayers at mosques, with thousands of people gathering in various locations, including the iconic Jama Masjid, to offer namaz and celebrate the spirit of Eid.

Following the prayers, families and friends came together to exchange greetings, share meals and strengthen bonds of love and unity.

Ayaan, a devotee who attended the morning namaz at Jama Masjid, expressed his happiness, saying, “Eid is the biggest festival for Muslims, and today, we have prayed for the progress of our country and for the brotherhood to remain intact. We also prayed for the health and long life of PM Modi.”

Children, the heart of any Eid celebration, were seen running joyfully in the streets, exchanging Eid greetings and eagerly receiving Eidi from their elders. One young celebrant shared his excitement, saying, “We are celebrating with our parents and friends. Whatever people give us as Eidi, we happily accept.”

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also offered namaz at the Parliament Street mosque, extending his best wishes to the people of India. “Eid is a day to forget all differences, embrace each other and celebrate unity. I pray for peace and progress in our country,” he said.

A foreign student from Mozambique, who attended the prayers at Jama Masjid for the first time, shared his experience.

“It was one of the best experiences I’ve had in India. It’s amazing to see Muslims, Christians and Hindus living together, sharing the same culture, and spreading love,” he remarked.

Security measures were also in place to ensure a peaceful celebration. M Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Central Delhi, said, “We have made extensive security arrangements due to huge crowds at the mosques. So far, there have been no reports of any incidents. Our forces have also been deployed for Navratri celebrations.”

While the festive atmosphere was particularly vibrant in urban areas, rural regions also witnessed smaller, intimate gatherings. Families shared meals, exchanged gifts and embraced the essence of Eid through acts of charity and goodwill. The giving of Zakat, a key component of Eid celebrations, was observed as many took the opportunity to support the less fortunate.

Eid-ul-Fitr, or the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is celebrated by Muslims worldwide as a joyous occasion that follows a month of fasting during Ramadan. The festival is a time to express gratitude for the strength and patience shown during the month-long fast. Beyond the festivities, Eid serves as a reminder of the importance of charity, kindness, and compassion.

As the sun set on this day of celebration, the message of Eid was clear – a message of unity, peace, and the importance of coming together as one community, regardless of differences. The spirit of togetherness and joy that filled the air was a testament to the values of empathy and care for others that define the celebration of Eid.