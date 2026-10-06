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Home / Delhi / Precious stones worth Rs 2.02 cr seized at Delhi airport, 1 nabbed

Precious stones worth Rs 2.02 cr seized at Delhi airport, 1 nabbed

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:26 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have seized precious stones valued at Rs 2.02 crore and arrested an Indian passenger in connection with alleged smuggling of the goods from Bangkok.

According to Customs officials, the passenger was intercepted at Terminal 3 on October 3 following spot profiling. He had arrived from Bangkok on October 2.

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A detailed examination of his baggage and personal search led to the recovery of 3,200 pieces of precious stones and jewellery items valued at Rs 1.01 crore. During questioning, the passenger admitted to having brought the goods from Bangkok to Delhi, officials said.

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As part of the follow-up investigation, Customs officials also conducted a search at premises associated with the passenger. The search led to the recovery of 196.676 kg of rough emeralds, 221 carats of cut and polished rubies and 45 carats of cut and polished emeralds, besides relevant documents and other items.

The seized goods have been placed under seizure under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. The total value of the goods seized has been assessed at Rs 2.02 crore, officials said. The passenger has been arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway.

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