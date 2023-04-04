 Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function : The Tribune India

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

The condition of the woman is stated to be critical

Photo for representation only.



PTI

New Delhi, April 4

A 30-year-old woman suffered a miscarriage after she was shot at by her neighbour in northwest Delhi's Siraspur on Monday when she objected to loud music being played by a DJ during a function at his house, police said.

Harish, who fired at the pregnant woman, and his friend Amit, whose gun was used in the commission of the crime, have been arrested, they said.

At around 12:15 am, a PCR call was received regarding a firing incident in Siraspur, a senior police officer said.

After reaching the spot, it was found that a woman, Ranju, a resident of Siraspur, was admitted to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. Doctors at the hospital told police that she had sustained a gunshot injury in her neck and was unfit for giving a statement, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh.

Later, the statement of an eyewitness, the victim's sister-in-law, was recorded.

On Sunday, there was a 'kuan pujan' ceremony for Harish's son and a DJ was playing music during the function. Ranju came out in her balcony and asked Harish, who lives across the street, to stop the music, according to the eyewitness' statement.

Thereafter, Harish took a gun from his friend Amit and opened fire. A bullet hit Ranju, the eyewitness told police.

The victim's mother, Sandhya Devi of Samaypur Badli, said, "Doctors informed that she had a miscarriage. They also said that she received a bullet injury on her neck. She is being treated and more surgeries are likely. She has three kids."

Harish and Amit have been arrested. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 27 of the Arms Act has been registered against them, the police said.

Harish works as a delivery boy and Amit works at a mobile repair shop, they said.

The woman's husband works as a labourer. The family belongs to Bihar and lives in a rented accommodation here.

Sikkim: Six tourists killed, several others feared trapped in avalanche in Nathula area

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...

India rejects attempts by China to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality

In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...

Police police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

Singh even shot his pet dog and fled

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24


