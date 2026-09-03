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Home / Delhi / Preity Zinta returns to gym after shoulder injury during 'Vibe' shoot

Preity Zinta returns to gym after shoulder injury during 'Vibe' shoot

Actress says injury made even simple arm movements difficult; urges others to focus on consistency and take recovery one step at a time

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:58 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Bollywood actress Preity Zinta works out at a gym. Image credit: Video grab via Instagram/realpz
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Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has returned to her workout routine after a shoulder injury sustained while shooting for her upcoming film ‘Vibe’ forced her to take a break from exercising.

The actress, who recently returned to Mumbai after spending a few weeks on holiday, shared an update on Instagram, saying the injury had made even simple arm movements and shoulder mobilisation difficult.

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“For someone who has worked out most of my life, it's been very demoralising to not be able to go to the gym or workout because of a recent shoulder injury,” Zinta wrote.

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She said that after a long day at work, she was finally able to put some weight on her shoulder and do a few stretches. While admitting that her form was “not perfect”, she said getting back to exercise felt good.

Zinta also opened up about how being unable to work out had affected her motivation and mood.

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Encouraging others dealing with injuries or struggling to stay motivated, she urged them to focus on consistency and take things one step at a time.

“It's all about being consistent and all you need is baby steps. One day at a time and soon you will be back to being fit and strong,” she wrote, adding, “health is wealth”.

Zinta is currently gearing up for ‘Vibe’, which also stars Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava.

The film's teaser follows two men who find themselves caught up in a dangerous mission despite having no training or preparation for it. Zinta is seen in a leadership role, appearing to spearhead the operation.

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