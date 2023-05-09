Premium buses soon: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI

New Delhi, May 8

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said his government would introduce a scheme, subject to the Lieutenant Governor’s approval, for private aggregators to run premium buses to cater to middle-class and upper middle-class commuters.

Addressing a press conference, he said these buses would be air-conditioned and equipped with WiFi, GPS, CCTV and a panic button. There will be no provision of free travel for women in them, as available in buses run by the government.

The fares will be decided by the aggregators and there would be only one condition, the fare of a particular route should be higher than that of the Delhi Transport Corporation buses, he said.

People would be able to book their seats online or through an application, the CM added.