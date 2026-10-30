Advertisement

Preparations at Ramlila Maidan are in full swing for the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally against alleged ''vote theft'', SIR and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Advertisement

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, reviewed preparations at Ramlila Maidan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir also visited the ground and took stock of the security arrangements.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi urged people who, he said 'want to protect democracy and the Constitution' to join the ‘Chalo Delhi Ramlila March’, scheduled for November 1, calling it a march to “save democracy”, stop “vote theft” and protect the Constitution.

In a video message shared in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the march was aimed at stopping “vote theft”, emphasising that it was not associated with any one political party.

“Chalo Dilli Ramlila March is a march to save democracy, to cease vote theft, to save the Constitution. This is not a march of any one political party; it is a march of the soul of India. All the people who are frustrated with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar, all the people who want to save democracy, who want to protect the Constitution, you all come,” he said.

Urging people not to be daunted by police action, Rahul Gandhi said,“Don’t worry about the police, don't worry about lathis. The BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us. We'll walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect our nation. So there is no need to panic; it is the country's march, it is your march. You all come; together we will protect the Constitution and protect democracy."

Rahul Gandhi has also appealed to the student groups across political affiliations to join the march. "I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation, if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us. It will be a fantastic march, and it's a march for the soul of this country. Looking forward to seeing all of you there,” he said.