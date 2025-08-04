DT
Prepare for life beyond college, minister asks students

Prepare for life beyond college, minister asks students

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:48 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood attended the 66th Foundation Day celebration of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College, Dhaula Kuan, as chief guest. Sood, an alumnus of the college’s Department of Commerce (1983–1986), returned to his alma mater for the commemorative occasion.

The event was also graced by Professor Rajni Abbi, Director of the South Campus, along with the college principal, former faculty members and a large number of students.

Addressing the gathering, Sood urged students to prepare for life beyond college. “The three years of college are often when a student experiences the most freedom. But life after college comes with responsibilities. It is important to reflect now on how we can contribute to our college, our society and our nation,” he said.

Sharing nostalgic memories, he remarked, “My foremost identity is that of an alumnus of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, and I take great pride in that.”

Paying tribute to his former teachers, the minister quoted Acharya Chanakya: “A teacher is never ordinary — both destruction and creation lie in their lap.”

