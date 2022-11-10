Preparing for trade fair

New Delhi, November 9
The preparations underway for the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF)-2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The fair slated to take place from November 14–27. The theme this year is ‘Vocal for Local, Local to Global’. Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Manali-Leh highway via Atal tunnel closes beyond Solang after fresh snowfall in Himachal
Lahaul and Spiti has been receiving heavy snow since yesterd...