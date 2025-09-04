DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Preservation of Shaikh Ali ‘Gumti’: SC summons MCD Commissioner for failing to remove debris

Preservation of Shaikh Ali ‘Gumti’: SC summons MCD Commissioner for failing to remove debris

The top court asks MCD to file an affidavit, posts the matter for hearing on September 18
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:32 PM Sep 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Advertisement

Taking strong exception to the MCD’s failure to remove debris around Shaikh Ali ‘Gumti’, a 500-year-old Lodhi-era tomb in Defence Colony in the National Capital, the Supreme Court on Thursday summoned the MCD Commissioner.

Advertisement

A Bench of Justice Amanullah and Justice SVN Bhatti said it was very “unhappy” with the manner in which the civic body dealt with the matter. Noting that it appeared to be an ego issue between the MCD and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Bench warned of contempt of court action if, its orders were not implemented properly.

The court summoned the MCD Commissioner after senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayan told the Bench that he visited the Gumti last evening and saw two-month-old demolition debris lying there.

Advertisement

The MCD Commissioner appeared before the Bench in the afternoon and said there may have been a communication gap and assured that he would do what was needed  to maintain sanitation, cleaning, and removal of debris on a day-to-day basis.

He also assured the Bench that he would take action against those responsible for lapses leading to the top court summoning him in person.

Advertisement

Asking the MCD to file an affidavit, the Bench posted the matter for hearing on September 18.

The top court had on July 31 banned construction of Badminton/Basketball Courts and commercial activities In the Park near the Lodhi-era Shaikh Ali Gumti illegally occupied by the Defence Colony Welfare Association (DCWA) in the national capital.

Earlier, it had asked Sankaranayan to “coordinate with the concerned Department, including the Horticulture Department, for maintenance and beautification of the park.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts