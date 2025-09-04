Preservation of Shaikh Ali ‘Gumti’: SC summons MCD Commissioner for failing to remove debris

Taking strong exception to the MCD’s failure to remove debris around Shaikh Ali ‘Gumti’, a 500-year-old Lodhi-era tomb in Defence Colony in the National Capital, the Supreme Court on Thursday summoned the MCD Commissioner.

A Bench of Justice Amanullah and Justice SVN Bhatti said it was very “unhappy” with the manner in which the civic body dealt with the matter. Noting that it appeared to be an ego issue between the MCD and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Bench warned of contempt of court action if, its orders were not implemented properly.

The court summoned the MCD Commissioner after senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayan told the Bench that he visited the Gumti last evening and saw two-month-old demolition debris lying there.

The MCD Commissioner appeared before the Bench in the afternoon and said there may have been a communication gap and assured that he would do what was needed to maintain sanitation, cleaning, and removal of debris on a day-to-day basis.

He also assured the Bench that he would take action against those responsible for lapses leading to the top court summoning him in person.

Asking the MCD to file an affidavit, the Bench posted the matter for hearing on September 18.

The top court had on July 31 banned construction of Badminton/Basketball Courts and commercial activities In the Park near the Lodhi-era Shaikh Ali Gumti illegally occupied by the Defence Colony Welfare Association (DCWA) in the national capital.

Earlier, it had asked Sankaranayan to “coordinate with the concerned Department, including the Horticulture Department, for maintenance and beautification of the park.