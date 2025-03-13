DT
PT
President approves filing of FIR against Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in classrooms 'scam'           

President approves filing of FIR against Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in classrooms 'scam'           

In 2022, the Delhi government's vigilance directorate recommended a probe into the alleged scam and submitted a report to the chief secretary
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:03 PM Mar 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Manish Sisodia. File photo
President Droupadi Murmu has given her approval for the registration of an FIR against AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in an alleged scam of Rs 1,300 crore in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools, sources said.

In 2022, the Delhi government's vigilance directorate recommended a probe into the alleged scam and submitted a report to the chief secretary.

The President has given her approval for registering the FIR against Sisodia and Jain in connection with the alleged scam during their tenure as ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, sources said.

The Central Vigilance Commission, in a report dated February 17, 2020, highlighted "glaring irregularities" in the construction of over 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools by the Public Works Department.

