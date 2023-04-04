President bats for imparting education in Indian languages

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

Speaking at the 36th convocation of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu, on Monday, said that IGNOU was one institution that had been imparting education in various Indian languages.

Highlighting the importance of imparting education in Indian languages, Murmu said that world-class knowledge of science could also be learnt through Indian languages.

Lauding the IGNOU for imparting education to thousands of jail inmates, the President said, “This education will be helpful in rehabilitating the jail inmates and will help them in starting a better life after release from prison.”

The President also commended IGNOU’s contribution to higher education by offering distance education and making education accessible to all.

The President further said for many students who found it difficult to pursue higher education because of their responsibilities and circumstances, IGNOU was beneficial for those people.

“Many employed and self-employed persons are getting education from IGNOU for skill upgrade,” said the President.