President Droupadi Murmu flags off PBG Soldierathon

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday virtually flagged off the President’s Bodyguards (PBG) Soldierathon from the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, an initiative to strengthen ties between civilians and the Armed Forces.

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General VK Singh (Retd), Governor of Mizoram and patron of the initiative, attended the event. The President also released a special postal cover to mark the occasion.

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The race was held at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment in three categories — 3 km, 5 km and 10 km. Organised under the slogan ‘Run for Soldiers, Run with Soldiers’, the Soldierathon carries the theme ‘Supporting Real Heroes, the Armed Forces of India’. It aims to honour the courage and sacrifice of soldiers while encouraging public participation in support of the Armed Forces.