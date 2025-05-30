DT
President Droupadi Murmu honours nurses with National Florence Nightingale Awards

President Droupadi Murmu honours nurses with National Florence Nightingale Awards

The ceremony acknowledged the unwavering dedication of nurses, particularly in underserved and remote areas
ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:02 PM May 30, 2025 IST
President Droupadi Murmu confers the awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. ANI
President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the year 2025 to nurses from across the country in recognition of their meritorious services. The award ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President's Secretariat said in a statement.

This year's awardees include nursing professionals from various states and union territories, representing categories such as Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Lady Health Visitor (LHV) and Staff Nurse.

From the ANM category, the awardees included Reba Rani Sarkar (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Valiveti Subhavathi (Andhra Pradesh), Saroj Fakirbhai Patel (Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu), Raziya Beegum Punjab (Lakshadweep) and Sujata Ashok Bagul (Maharashtra).

In the LHV category, Bina Pani Deka from Assam was honoured.

Under the nurse category, the award was conferred on Kijum Sora Karga (Arunachal Pradesh), Dimple Arora (Delhi), Major General Sheena PD (Delhi), Dr Banu M R (Karnataka), Leimapokpam Ranjita Devi (Manipur), V Lalhmangaihi (Mizoram), LS Manimozhi (Puducherry), K Alamelu Mangayarkarasi (Tamil Nadu) and Doli Biswas (West Bengal).

The ceremony acknowledged the unwavering dedication and commitment of nurses who have played a crucial role in strengthening India's healthcare system, particularly in underserved and remote areas.

