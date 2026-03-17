President Murmu serves Akshaya Patra’s 5 billionth meal as foundation marks 25 years

Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said combating child hunger is the first step toward building a “Viksit Bharat,” as children are the drivers of a productive and competitive future workforce essential for achieving a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047.

Advertisement

The President was speaking at an event held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. Marking 25 years of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, she served the 5 billionth meal of the non-governmental organisation.

Advertisement

"Every meal is an investment in our nation’s human capital, resulting in a healthy and educated youth demographic dividend that will contribute to the socio-economic growth of a new and developed India. Today, we are here to celebrate Akshaya Patra’s stellar role in nation-building through the blessing of a meal. Akshaya Patra stands out as an exemplar of social innovation based on the virtue of compassion. It is commendable that the Foundation has been consistently serving school lunches for the last 25 years, without missing a single day," the President noted.

Advertisement

"I am glad that some of the past beneficiaries of Akshaya Patra are here with us today. It fills my heart with joy to see that these youngsters are able to pursue their ambitions due to the school lunch programme, which was once the reason they attended school," she added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the education sector is the greatest beneficiary of the work done by Akshaya Patra.

Advertisement

"You are providing nutritious meals to 2.35 million children every day across 16 states and over 25,000 schools. Unless our children and youth are well-nourished, India cannot fully realize its potential. The Akshaya Patra Foundation has also emerged as a key implementation partner of the PM POSHAN scheme," he said.

The foundation commenced its feeding operations in Bengaluru and partnered with the Karnataka government to implement its pivotal Akshara Dasoha mid-day meal scheme, and established kitchens in other locations of the state.

Akshaya Patra achieved its first milestone of serving 1 billion meals cumulatively in just a span of 12 years. In 2024, it commemorated serving 4 billion meals at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Chanchalapathi Dasa, co-founder and vice chairman, Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, "It is a joyous occasion for Akshaya Patra as we have reached a significant milestone of serving 5 billion cumulative meals in our 25-year journey. We are confident that our successful public-private partnership will help more children gain easy access to nutrition and education, enabling them to contribute to a new and developed India in the coming years. On this platform, we once again urge the government to implement a National Breakfast Programme to supplement the existing mid-day meal scheme."

Among the audience was Suma, who was a beneficiary of the Foundation's mid-day meals for 10 years. She grew up in an orphanage after losing her parents. Today, she works for a multinational company in Bengaluru.

"The Akshay Patra Foundation served mid-day meals at our school, where I studied from class 1 to 10. Children cannot be brought on the development path until they are well-fed. Hunger and education are so crucial to each other, something that the Foundation has understood for long," she told The Tribune.

Meghana, a visually challenged computer instructor, said her blind school in Hyderabad was also associated with the Foundation.

"We used to get delicious and nutritious food at school, which brought a smile to the faces of the children. Today, I am teaching other kids like me, but I cannot forget the good old times. I congratulate the Foundation for preventing children from dropping out of school with their initiative," she said.