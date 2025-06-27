President visits ailing Shibu Soren at hospital

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited the ailing former Jharkhand Chief Minister and veteran leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Shibu Soren, who is undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

She met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and enquired about his father’s health. “President Droupadi Murmu visited the ailing former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Shibu Soren, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She met Shri Soren’s son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Hemant Soren, and enquired about Shri Shibu Soren’s health,” her office said in a post on X and shared a picture of the meeting.

President Murmu also inaugurated the Sir Ganga Ram Cancer Centre during her visit. The facility, equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies, aims to offer comprehensive care to cancer patients. According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President toured the new cancer centre, interacted with patients, and appreciated the efforts of the hospital staff in providing quality healthcare.