Home / Delhi / Prevent leakages, optimise water distribution systems: Delhi Minister

Prevent leakages, optimise water distribution systems: Delhi Minister

Holds first weekly review meeting to assess water supply
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 21, 2025 IST
In order to tackle water shortage during the peak summer months, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma has launched a new initiative under the Summer Action Plan.

As part of the initiative, the minister will hold weekly review meetings with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to ensure efficient water distribution across the city.

According to an official statement from the Delhi Water Ministry, these meetings will focus on streamlining water distribution, curbing illegal connections and improving monitoring systems. The initiative aims to minimise supply disruptions and enhance efficiency as the demand for water surges during summer.

In the first review meeting held on Thursday, officials were directed to take immediate steps to prevent leakages, address sewer blockages and optimise water distribution systems. The minister emphasised the need for strict vigilance to curb unauthorised water connections and wastage, ensuring that residents receive an uninterrupted supply.

