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Home / Delhi / Prez Murmu launches citizen-centric, green initiatives at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prez Murmu launches citizen-centric, green initiatives at Rashtrapati Bhavan

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:59 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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President Droupadi Murmu. File
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President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday launched a series of citizen-centric, sustainability and heritage initiatives at Rashtrapati Bhavan to mark the completion of four years in office.

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The President inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several projects across Rashtrapati Bhavan and the President's Estates, aimed at improving visitor experience, promoting green mobility and enhancing facilities for residents and staff.

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Among the key initiatives was the launch of an application-based e-Audio Guide for visitors to Rashtrapati Bhavan, available in Hindi, English and 14 other Indian languages, along with a sign-language module.

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She also launched the third edition of e-Upahaar, featuring 300 curated Presidential gifts for public auction. The online auction will be open from August 5 to September 5.

The President also inaugurated Bachpan 'Bal Parisar', comprising the 'Kilkari' play zone and 'Samarth Anganwadi-cum-Palna', aimed at providing a safe and nurturing environment for children living in the President's Estate.

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In a push towards sustainable mobility, Murmu flagged off Rashtrapati Bhavan Access and Heritage Interconnector (RAAHI), a fare-free electric bus service for residents and staff of the President's Estate. Operated entirely by women drivers and conductors, the service will connect the estate with the nearest Metro station and cater to women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The President also laid the foundation stone for a service block under the Net Zero Energy Strategy. She also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of staff quarters in the President's Estate.

Addressing the gathering, Murmu said it had been her constant endeavour to ensure that Rashtrapati Bhavan remains a vibrant symbol of India's democratic values, cultural heritage and national ideals.

Later, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan released five publications documenting different years of President Murmu's tenure and presented the first copies to her in the presence of Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan. The publications are “Rashtrapati Bhavan: Rashtra Ka Bhavan” (covering her first year in office), “Seva Aur Samvedana” (second year), “Samaveshi Sahbhaghita” (third year), “Bharatiyata Ka Utsav” (fourth year) and “Ama Rashtrapati - Ama Gourav”, a collection of articles in Odia written by eminent personalities.

The Vice-President described Murmu's journey from a tribal village in Odisha to the country's highest constitutional office as a testament to the strength of Indian democracy.

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