Prime Minister Modi hails Vikram-1 launch as space milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Skyroot Aerospace on the successful launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital rocket, describing it as a defining moment in the country's space journey.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Modi said the mission underscored the growing role of India's private sector in expanding the country's space capabilities.

Advertisement

"Spoke to the team of Skyroot Aerospace and congratulated them on the successful launch of Vikram-1. This is a defining moment in India's space journey," Modi wrote.

Advertisement

He said the achievement would encourage "countless youngsters to dream bigger and innovate fearlessly", adding that the increasing participation of private companies was opening new frontiers and accelerating innovation.

Vikram-1 successfully placed multiple technology demonstration payloads and postcards, including one from Modi, into low-Earth orbit on Saturday.

Advertisement

Dubbed "Mission Aagaman", meaning arrival, the launch marks India's entry into the orbital launch market through the private sector, led by Skyroot Aerospace. The company described the mission as a "grand success".

Earlier, Modi had called the mission "a historic new frontier" in India's space journey, saying the four-stage rocket had been designed to provide rapid, on-demand launch services.

He said the mission highlighted the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of India's youth, and demonstrated how reforms in the Indian space sector were creating new opportunities for innovation and enterprise.

The prime minister also urged Indians, particularly young people, to follow the mission and wish Team Skyroot success using the hashtag #IndiaWithVikram1.