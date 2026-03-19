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Home / Delhi / Prisoner serving life sentence dies in Gurugram jail

Prisoner serving life sentence dies in Gurugram jail

Doctors suspect heart attack or a drug overdose to be the cause of his death

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:10 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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A 35-year-old prisoner serving life imprisonment under the POCSO Act at Bhondsi Jail here died on Wednesday night.

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His health suddenly deteriorated and he was rushed to the civil hospital here.

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According to jail authorities, Bharat Patel was a native of Panna in Madhya Pradesh and a daily-wage labourer in Gurugram.

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An FIR was registered against Bharat on August 10, 2022 at Bhondsi police station and he was arrested for raping a teenage girl. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2025.

According to the police, he was first taken to the jail dispensary but later referred to the Civil Hospital.

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Bhondsi police station SHO Surender Singh said, “We have sent the body for post-mortem. According to the doctors, a heart attack or a drug overdose is suspected to be the cause of his death.”

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