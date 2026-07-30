Private airline pilot held with 814 gm of MDMA

The Gurugram police have arrested a private airline pilot and seized 814 grams of the narcotic substance MDMA from his possession. The police said the seized contraband is estimated to be worth several lakhs of rupees in the international market.

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According to the police, the Crime Branch, Sector 39, arrested the accused near Sector 103 in Gurugram on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Arshad Ali, alias Ajju (33), a resident of Kozhikode district in Kerala. He was currently living in Landmark Society, Daulatabad, Gurugram. The police recovered 814 grams of MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) from his possession and registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Rajendra Park police station.

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“During interrogation, the accused revealed that he has been working as a pilot with a private airline for the past three years. He procured the recovered MDMA from one of his associates in Noida for Rs 5 lakh, with the understanding that the remaining payment would be made after the drug was sold. Initially, he purchased the narcotic for his personal consumption, but later started selling it for financial gain. We are questioning the accused and investigating the supply network,” said a senior police officer.