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Home / Delhi / Priyanka slams PM, HM on 'sexual harassment' of female journalists during protest against CEC

Priyanka slams PM, HM on 'sexual harassment' of female journalists during protest against CEC

Despite protests by dozens of journalists, neither was an FIR registered nor was any concrete action taken, she says

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:02 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora and other protestors being stopped by police personnel during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. PTI
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Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged sexual harassment of female journalists by police personnel during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and asked why don't they take cognizance of it.

Priyanka Gandhi said female journalists have accused police personnel of sexual harassment while reporting at Jantar Mantar.

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Despite protests by dozens of journalists, neither was an FIR registered nor was any concrete action taken, she said in a post in Hindi on X.

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The women, who were protesting peacefully, also allege that the police are behaving very rudely towards them, Priyanka Gandhi said.

Women feel threatened by the very police force whose duty is to provide security, she said.

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From college students to journalists, women everywhere are facing a lack of safety, the Congress general secretary said.

"Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, is this treatment of women appropriate? If not, why do you not take cognizance of this?" Priyanka Gandhi said.

Three women journalists have alleged sexual harassment by police personnel during a protest against the CEC in Jantar Mantar on October 3, prompting the Delhi Police to transfer their complaints to the Crime Branch for an impartial enquiry, an officer said on Sunday.

On Saturday, one of the women journalists said that an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The officer said complaints have been received by the New Delhi district police following the alleged incidents during the protest, when police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

The district police have transferred the complaints to the Crime Branch for a fair and impartial enquiry, the officer said.

The Crime Branch will examine the allegations and record statements of the complainants and other persons concerned as part of the enquiry, the officer said.

The Press Council of India expressed shock and dismay over the police's treatment of journalists covering the protest and urged the Delhi Police to immediately act on the complaint.

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