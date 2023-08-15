 Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Atishi, Cabinet Minister. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Monday directed the Chief Secretary, hours after taking charge of the Vigilance Department, to act against complaints of bribery in SDM offices.

The stern directive issued by the minister's office to the Chief Secretary reads, “The Chief Secretary, who also serves as the Chief Vigilance Officer, is hereby instructed to assemble a team of senior IAS and DANICS officers. This team should visit all SDM offices within the next week and conduct an on-site inspection to uncover any instances of corrupt practices.” She has asked the Chief Secretary to submit the report on the matter within a week.

Deeply distressing

Numerous bribery complaints were brought to my notice during public meetings. This is deeply distressing, as SDM offices play a pivotal role in delivering essential services. These offices handle crucial docs such as income and caste certificates. —Atishi, Cabinet minister

Elaborating on the nature of the complaints, Atishi stated, “Numerous complaints were brought to my notice during public meetings. These complaints highlight that certain government officials within SDM offices are demanding bribes from individuals in exchange for expediting their requests and applications related to various certificates issued by the Revenue Department.”

She further expressed her dismay that SDM offices, which should ideally serve as providers of crucial certificates and services, particularly to underprivileged citizens, have turned into hubs of corruption. Any illicit transactions in these offices will disproportionately impact the most vulnerable and marginalised individuals.

In light of these concerns, Minister Atishi has ordered an inquiry to be conducted by the Chief Secretary. Atishi said, “The Chief Vigilance Officer is expected to present a comprehensive report on the irregularities observed in SDM offices where delays and corrupt practices are prevalent.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Rain mayhem: 51 killed in a day in Himachal, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

2
Punjab

Rain fury: Pong dam records highest ever inflows, water level goes 5 ft above top mark

3
Punjab

Terror module busted in Punjab day before Independence Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital

5
Jalandhar

Body of technician stuck in 70-foot pit for 45 hours retrieved in Jalandhar

6
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line damaged; portion of track left hanging after landslip

7
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian real-estate mogul Daljit Thind honoured with Order of British Columbia

8
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Battered by rain, Himachal crumbles; 48 lives lost in day, 13 in Shimla alone

9
Diaspora

Sikh recruit with turban, beard graduates from elite US Marine Corps

10
Himachal

No cultural programmes at Independence Day functions in Himachal: CM Sukhu

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

Top News

Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace: PM Modi says in his I-D speech

In his Indepencence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement

Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...

One more body recovered from debris of Shimla temple, death toll in Himachal Pradesh rains since Monday rises to 52

One more body recovered from debris of Shimla temple, death toll in Himachal Pradesh rains since Monday rises to 52

In total, 15 bodies have been recovered since Monday - 10 at...

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, attacks Centre

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre

Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...


Cities

View All

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Knotty Affair: Webs of dangling wires in Officers’ Colony? Nothing official about it

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Ghaggar river in spate again

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

96-yr-old Partition victim fondly remembers Peshawari Pathans

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district

Photo exhibition on partition horrors