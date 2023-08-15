Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Monday directed the Chief Secretary, hours after taking charge of the Vigilance Department, to act against complaints of bribery in SDM offices.

The stern directive issued by the minister's office to the Chief Secretary reads, “The Chief Secretary, who also serves as the Chief Vigilance Officer, is hereby instructed to assemble a team of senior IAS and DANICS officers. This team should visit all SDM offices within the next week and conduct an on-site inspection to uncover any instances of corrupt practices.” She has asked the Chief Secretary to submit the report on the matter within a week.

Deeply distressing Numerous bribery complaints were brought to my notice during public meetings. This is deeply distressing, as SDM offices play a pivotal role in delivering essential services. These offices handle crucial docs such as income and caste certificates. —Atishi, Cabinet minister

Elaborating on the nature of the complaints, Atishi stated, “Numerous complaints were brought to my notice during public meetings. These complaints highlight that certain government officials within SDM offices are demanding bribes from individuals in exchange for expediting their requests and applications related to various certificates issued by the Revenue Department.”

She further expressed her dismay that SDM offices, which should ideally serve as providers of crucial certificates and services, particularly to underprivileged citizens, have turned into hubs of corruption. Any illicit transactions in these offices will disproportionately impact the most vulnerable and marginalised individuals.

In light of these concerns, Minister Atishi has ordered an inquiry to be conducted by the Chief Secretary. Atishi said, “The Chief Vigilance Officer is expected to present a comprehensive report on the irregularities observed in SDM offices where delays and corrupt practices are prevalent.”