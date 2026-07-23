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Home / Delhi / Probe ITPI’s recognition process: NSUI

Probe ITPI’s recognition process: NSUI

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:07 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday demanded a CBI and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe into the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI) over alleged irregularities in the recognition of planning institutions and courses, claiming that the controversy has put the future of thousands of students at risk.

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NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar alleged that serious questions had been raised about the legal authority under which ITPI has been granting recognition to planning institutions and academic programmes.

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“The future of thousands of students cannot be put to risk because of regulatory uncertainty. The country deserves complete transparency and accountability in this matter,” Jakhar said.

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The student body urged the Centre to order a CBI and SFIO investigation into ITPI’s recognition process, including its approvals, governance and financial dealings, to determine whether there were any irregularities or misuse of authority.

Targeting the Union Government, Jakhar said the Ministry of Education should immediately clarify the legal framework governing recognition in planning education. He also sought the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that repeated controversies in the education sector had eroded students’ confidence.

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NSUI also demanded protection of the academic and professional interests of students enrolled in Bachelor of Planning (B.Plan) and Master of Planning (M.Plan) programmes, a transparent statutory regulatory mechanism for planning education, and strict legal action if any wrongdoing is established.

Warning of intensified protests, Jakhar said the organisation would launch a nationwide agitation across universities and planning institutions if the government failed to initiate an inquiry and take corrective measures.

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