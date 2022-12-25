Probe launched after car stunt video goes viral

Noida, December 24

Days after a video of two cars performing drift stunts went viral on social media, the Gautam Budh Nagar police have initiated a probe into the incident, an official said on Saturday.

Police teams are trying to identify the vehicles. However, no case has been registered yet. The police suspect the 13-second clip has been made by students of a private in Sector 125, Noida.

The video, which was posted on Instagram, had a caption stating that the “stunts are being performed by students of Amity University, Noida”. Two Toyota Fortuner cars on a road in Sector 125 can be seen performing stunts in the video.

According to Rajneesh Verma, Assistant Commissioner of Police 1, Noida, the police took cognisance and initiated an investigation after the video surfaced online.

“The video is over a month old and was uploaded on Twitter by a user after taking it from Instagram where it was originally posted,” said the ACP. — IANS