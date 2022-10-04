Probes ordered by Delhi LG motivated, unconstitutional: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, October 4
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to LG VK Saxena, accusing him of bypassing the elected government in Delhi and ordering inquiries into its works in a "politically motivated and unconstitutional" manner.
Sisodia's attack came hours after Saxena directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to conduct a probe into the alleged irregularities in the AAP government's power subsidy scheme, and submit a report within seven days.
The AAP leader said the LG has no power to issue orders on any matters concerning the Delhi government except for land, police, and law and order.
Stating the LG has been regularly ordering probes into decisions taken by the elected government in Delhi, Sisodia alleged these inquiries were "illegal and unconstitutional".
Nothing has come out of the probe into the "so-called" bus procurement scam, school scam, liquor scam, but it weakens the morale of officers, Sisodia said, and urged the LG to work "according to the Constitution".
