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Home / Delhi / Prof Umesh Waghmare appointed Science & Technology Department Secretary

Prof Umesh Waghmare appointed Science & Technology Department Secretary

According to an ACC order, Prof Waghmare will assume charge with effect from the date he takes over the post

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:13 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Prof Umesh V. Waghmare, President and Professor at the Theoretical Sciences Unit of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bengaluru, as Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST).

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According to an ACC order issued on July 1, Prof Waghmare will assume charge with effect from the date he takes over the post and will serve until he attains the age of 60 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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