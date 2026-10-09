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Home / Delhi / Prof Yogesh Singh reappointed Delhi University VC for second term

Prof Yogesh Singh reappointed Delhi University VC for second term

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:23 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The internship will be based in Delhi and follow a hybrid work model, although interns will be required to report on-site every Saturday. File photo
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Prof Yogesh Singh has been reappointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi for a second five-year term, with his fresh tenure beginning on October 8, the university said in a circular issued on Thursday.

The reappointment was approved by the President of India, in her capacity as Visitor of the University, in exercise of the powers conferred under Statute 11-F of the University.

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The circular said the decision was conveyed by the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, through a letter dated July 2, 2026.

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The university said the President “has been pleased to re-appoint Professor Yogesh Singh as the Vice Chancellor of the University for second term of five years”.

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