Prof Yogesh Singh reappointed Delhi University VC for second term

Prof Yogesh Singh has been reappointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi for a second five-year term, with his fresh tenure beginning on October 8, the university said in a circular issued on Thursday.

The reappointment was approved by the President of India, in her capacity as Visitor of the University, in exercise of the powers conferred under Statute 11-F of the University.

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The circular said the decision was conveyed by the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, through a letter dated July 2, 2026.

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The university said the President “has been pleased to re-appoint Professor Yogesh Singh as the Vice Chancellor of the University for second term of five years”.