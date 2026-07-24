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Home / Delhi / Prolonged agitation takes toll on competitive exam aspirants

Prolonged agitation takes toll on competitive exam aspirants

Students fear losing precious study time

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:07 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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CJP supporters hold posters during a protest at Jantar Mantar. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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What began as a protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20, has evolved into a prolonged agitation, with thousands of students continuing to gather at the protest site in support of the movement. The protest intensified on June 26 when Sonam Wangchuk and some students began a hunger strike, adding to the growing pressure on authorities to address their concerns.

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But as the stand-off continues, protesting students are facing another battle - one against the ticking academic calendar.

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At Jantar Mantar, many competitive examination aspirants are confronted with a difficult choice - remain at the protest site and risk losing valuable preparation time, or return to their studies without the assurances they say they are seeking.

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For Arjun Sharma, a medical aspirant from Uttar Pradesh, what began as a short protest has stretched far beyond what he had expected.

“When I first came here, I thought the government would listen to us in two or three days and we would return to our studies. But the days kept turning into weeks,” Sharma said.

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Sitting with a physics binder on his lap, he said his preparation had suffered considerably.

As the agitation continued, more aspirants began arriving in Delhi, carrying their study material with them and attempting to balance preparation with participation in the protest.

Priya Deshmukh, who joined the agitation midway, said she had initially been reluctant to leave home.

“My parents kept calling me and asking me not to go. But after seeing the situation continue for weeks without any clear resolution, staying at home started feeling like accepting defeat,” she said.

“The stress is exhausting. My preparation has been affected, and my mock test performance has also gone down. We are already competing with lakhs of students. So, even a few weeks can make a big difference,” she said. The protest has also drawn students from coaching hubs such as Kota and Mukherjee Nagar.

Deepesh Rai, a NEET aspirant, said he travelled to Delhi and came straight to Jantar Mantar. “I could not sit in a classroom and pretend that everything was normal. My friends in Kota are trying to study, but many of us are constantly worried about what will happen to our examinations and whether the system will be fair,” he said.

For students at the protest site, the dilemma is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate. Staying means sacrificing valuable study hours and falling behind peers preparing in classrooms and coaching centres. Leaving, however, means returning to the uncertainty that brought them to the streets.

For Atul Kumar, a competitive examination candidate, the academic cost of the prolonged protest is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

“We are competing against lakhs of students across the country who are studying in classrooms and quiet rooms every day. Every hour we spend here is an hour of preparation we lose. The longer this continues, the harder it will be for us to recover that academic momentum,” Kumar said.

As evening descends on Jantar Mantar, battery-powered lamps flicker beside protest banners as some students return to their books.

For these young aspirants, the protest has become a painful balancing act - between demanding answers today and preparing for the examinations that will determine their tomorrow.

Their struggle is no longer only about how long they can remain on the streets. It is also about how much of their academic future they can afford to lose while waiting for a resolution.

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