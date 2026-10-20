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Home / Delhi / Promised jobs, trapped by traffickers: 4 missing Jharkhand girls rescued from Delhi, Jaipur

Promised jobs, trapped by traffickers: 4 missing Jharkhand girls rescued from Delhi, Jaipur

Police got a clue about a girl missing for 10 years when her new Aadhaar card was being made

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PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 12:31 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Jharkhand Police rescued four missing girls from New Delhi and Rajasthan’s Jaipur, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

A special team of Khunti Police rescued all four girls and brought them here on Monday, he said.

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According to police, three of the four rescued girls were trapped by human traffickers on the pretext of providing domestic work, while the fourth was taken to Delhi about 10 years ago. After employing her in domestic work there for six months, traffickers sold her in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

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The breakthrough came after the police went to New Delhi searching for two missing girls aged between 13 and 14 years. Both the girls had been missing since November 2025, and their parents had filed missing cases with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit police station in Khunti, the officer said.

“We have rescued four missing girls. Three were rescued from separate locations in New Delhi on October 15, while the fourth girl, missing for 10 years, was rescued from Rajasthan’s Jaipur. Two are residents within Khunti police station limits while the other two hail from Karra police station limits,” Khunti SP Rishabha Garg told PTI.

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“Police got a clue about the girl missing for 10 years when her new Aadhaar card was being made. During the UIDAI’s verification process, the available data was matched with her ancestral village and old mobile number. After this, police traced her location with technical surveillance, and the same team sent to New Delhi went to Rajasthan and rescued her,” he said.

The rescued girls were trapped by human traffickers on the pretext of providing domestic work, and some placement agencies also played their roles in this. Police are now investigating such agencies and will take strict action against them, the SP said.

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