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Home / Delhi / Property dealer shot dead outside gym in Delhi’s Narela    

Property dealer shot dead outside gym in Delhi’s Narela    

The incident takes place around 7 am when the attackers open fire at Pramod and flee the spot

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:50 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Unidentified assailants fatally shot a property dealer outside a gymnasium in north Delhi's Narela on Thursday morning, police said.

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The incident took place around 7 am when the attackers opened fire at Pramod and fled the spot, they said.

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Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the attackers and find out the sequence of events. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

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Further details are awaited.

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