Property dealer shot dead outside gym in Delhi’s Narela
The incident takes place around 7 am when the attackers open fire at Pramod and flee the spot
Advertisement
Unidentified assailants fatally shot a property dealer outside a gymnasium in north Delhi's Narela on Thursday morning, police said.
Advertisement
The incident took place around 7 am when the attackers opened fire at Pramod and fled the spot, they said.
Advertisement
Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the attackers and find out the sequence of events. The body has been sent for post-mortem.
Advertisement
Further details are awaited.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement