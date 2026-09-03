Property dealer shot dead outside gym in Delhi’s Narela    

Unidentified assailants fatally shot a property dealer outside a gymnasium in north Delhi's Narela on Thursday morning, police said.

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The incident took place around 7 am when the attackers opened fire at Pramod and fled the spot, they said.

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Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the attackers and find out the sequence of events. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

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Further details are awaited.