Property dealer shot dead outside gym in Narela

A property dealer was shot dead outside a gym in the Narela area of Outer North Delhi on Thursday morning, the police said. The deceased, identified as Pramod Kumar, hailed from Nahri village in the Rai area of Sonipat.

According to the police, the incident took place at 6 am. After getting information about the incident, senior police officers, along with crime and forensic teams, reached the spot and launched an investigation.

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The police said when Pramod reached outside the gym, unidentified assailants opened fire at him. He sustained bullets injuries and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The accused fled the spot after the incident.

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Following the incident, relatives and friends of the deceased gathered at the scene and created a commotion.

According to police sources, Pramod had been receiving extortion demands for a substantial amount of money over the past few days and had also received death threats. He had subsequently started travelling in a bulletproof car belonging to a friend living in Narela. Despite this, the assailants monitored his movements and targeted him outside the gym.

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A case under Sections 103(1), 109(1), 351(2), 3(5) BNS and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered at Narela police station, the police said.

The police are probing a possible link between the murder and extortion demands and threats. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Four teams comprising Special Staff and the local police have been formed to gather local intelligence and analyse CCTV cameras. Efforts are underway to identify the accused, the police said.