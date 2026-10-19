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Home / Delhi / Property dispute emerges as cops probe poisoning angle in Noida family deaths

Property dispute emerges as cops probe poisoning angle in Noida family deaths

Father suspected of poisoning noodles; autopsy, forensic reports awaited

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:52 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Police personnel inspect the spot in Greater Noida. File
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The deaths of five members of a family in Greater Noida, initially suspected to be a case of food poisoning, have taken a darker turn, with the police now probing the possibility that the father mixed a poisonous substance into the noodles eaten by the family amid a long-running property dispute.

Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35) and their children - Mishti (7), Laddu (11) and Sakshat (3) - were found dead inside their home in Nagla Shri Padam village around 8 am on Saturday. The family had returned from a fair around 10 pm on Friday and allegedly ate noodles for dinner.

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The initial police assessment was that the deaths could have been caused by food poisoning. Teams from the police, Food Safety Department and forensic unit reached the spot, collected samples and sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

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Noida Police officer SK Singh said the family had appeared to be in a normal and cheerful mood before going to sleep. Mahesh’s elderly mother, who is physically impaired, told the police that the family had tea and then went to sleep.

The case took a different turn after police sources said Mahesh was suspected of mixing poison into the noodles. An audio note recovered from his phone allegedly blamed his two sisters and a brother-in-law for the deaths. His sisters and brother-in-law have since been taken into custody.

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Neeraj, Mahesh’s sister-in-law, said a long-standing dispute over the division of family property had created tensions within the family. She also alleged that she had been thrown out of the house after her husband’s death and said Mahesh had assured her that the family would eventually live together again.

The Food Safety Department has also questioned the initial food poisoning theory. Food Safety Officer OP Singh said no expired food items were found at the spot.

“It does not appear to be a case of food poisoning. We suspect it is a case of poisoning involving a toxic substance,” he said.

He said there was no information of vomiting or diarrhoea, while locals reported seeing foam coming from one of the children’s mouth.

The exact cause of the death is expected to be established through post-mortem and forensic reports.

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